Transportation secretary tours Port of Alaska, talks investment in aging infrastructure

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visited Alaska’s biggest city Tuesday as part of a three-day tour of the state.

Buttigieg took a tour Tuesday of the Port of Alaska to see how federal dollars are being spent to improve the port.

The secretary was joined by Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and members of the Anchorage Assembly on the tour. The stop was the second of three days Buttigieg is spending in Alaska: the former presidential candidate spent time in Kotzebue on Monday with Sen. Dan Sullivan and will travel Wednesday to Juneau to join Sen. Lisa Murkowski for a tour.

Tuesday, Buttigieg visited the area of the North Extension Stabilization Project, which is part of the Port of Alaska Stabilization Program. In 2022, the port received a $68.7 million grant for phase one of the project. The project will result in much safer and more easily navigated berthing for vessels and cargo terminals.

“This is a port that faces unique challenges. There is no other place that I have visited that encounters the kind of tidal variations — the corrosive effects that you see here at the Port of Alaska — but also that is so singularly important to people across the state,” Buttigieg said. “It’s one thing to see that on paper. It’s another to get a direct sense of it, and we got a really great sense of it being on the ground.”

Alaska is the beneficiary of more than $5 billion in federal investments from President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law, which was signed in November 2021.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.