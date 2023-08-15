‘We’re not going to forget about her’: Loved ones, community members memorialize slain National Guardswoman

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A family and community mourned the loss of a young National Guardswoman during an emotional memorial service on Monday at University Lake Park in Anchorage.

Under heavy rain, around 25 people gathered in a circle to share their memories of Saria Barney, a 21-year-old whose body was found last week after a dayslong search and police investigation that resulted in Barney’s husband being arrested and charged with murder.

University Lake was one of Saria’s favorite places to walk her dogs. Those in attendance visited the park with flowers, lighting candles in her honor and signing a board put together by Saria’s family. Tears and raindrops streamed down the faces of attendees as they shared stories and reflections of the young woman who moved to Anchorage with her husband roughly six months ago. Both were members of the Alaska military and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson communities.

“She was the kind of person that always made you feel loved and she always made you feel like you were important to her,” said Brittany Monson, Saria’s aunt. “She went out of her way to be affectionate with you and to show you that she cared. I don’t know that I realized that until she was gone and maybe I took it a little for granted.”

“She was genuine and she had integrity and those are important things in life and she knew who she was and like everyone said, she wasn’t afraid to be who she was,” said Colby Allan, Saria’s aunt. “Even when she was razzing you, you just felt love from her because she was trying to make you who you know you could be.”

Saria was described as kind, considerate, funny and someone committed to her job as a combat medic in the Alaska Army National Guard.

“She always had everyone laughing,” Monson said. “Going through my phone of pictures and videos, we’re just busting up laughing because she was so goofy and so confident in who she was. She didn’t care what people thought of her. She always did the right thing and she had a smile while she did it.”

Saria’s mom’s one wish at the ceremony was for her daughter to be remembered.

The family believed that if Saria were in attendance, she would want those grieving to be happy, to love their neighbors and to show kindness to new people they meet every day.

“We love her and we miss her and I know that one day I’ll get to see her again,” Allan said. “I can’t wait for that big old hug and slap on the back and honestly she’ll probably say, ‘What took you so long?’”

“I would just want her to know that we’re not going to forget about her, we love her and we know that she’s in a happy, safe place. She’s not in pain anymore,” Monson said. “We don’t want her to worry about us because we’re going to be okay because we have her love and we all have felt her love and it was enough love that [will] hopefully sustain us for the rest of our lives.”

The family thanked the community and Anchorage Police Department for the response to Saria’s disappearance and quick diligence in bringing them closure.

