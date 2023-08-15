Widespread rain makes a return to Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thunderstorms and heavy rain Monday evening led to some minor flooding for parts of the Anchorage Bowl, which prompted a flood advisory.

Even with the downpours that Anchorage saw yesterday, the month of August is roughly three-quarters of an inch below where we should be for the month. That will likely change over the next 24 hours, as widespread rain is set to build back into the region.

An area of low pressure that is forming to our south along the jet stream, will build into the Gulf of Alaska through the day. This will lead to a gradual increase in cloud coverage across Southcentral Alaska, with incoming rain by this evening. However, Kodiak Island and coastal regions of Southcentral will see the rain arrive through the mid-morning and early afternoon. High temperatures today will be battling it out with the increasing cloud coverage, but many areas will likely stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s, with a few isolated mid-60s into the Mat-Su.

As rain builds in through the day, it will be heavy at times, and more so towards the gulf coast region, where up to 1.5 inches of rain is possible through tomorrow. Further inland, half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain looks very likely. It’s very likely that in some of the harder-hit areas, we could see higher amounts of rain. You’ll certainly want to watch for localized flooding on some of the small streams and creeks that run through Southcentral.

Further to the north, there is the possibility that we’ll see some thunderstorms fire off near the Talkeetna Mountains. Any storms that we see will bring lightning strikes and gusty winds to the Mat-Su, so use caution when needed. Remember; if you hear thunder, go indoors.

Rain for Southcentral will gradually taper off through the day Wednesday, with the rest of the week shaping up to be beautiful with some sunshine.

Southeast Alaska will also see a few more days of rainfall and breezy conditions, as the Panhandle could see 1 to 2″ of rain with the incoming systems. While flooding is not likely, the banks of the Mendenhall River likely are still unstable. It’s advised to stay away from the area until the river banks stabilize.

The rest of the state is seeing improved air quality, with some hazy skies out west and the possibility of thunderstorms for the Interior. As of Tuesday morning, just over 285,000 acres have burned across the state, with recent rains and cooler conditions helping to control the wildfires.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

