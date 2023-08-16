Fairbanks man charged in deadly pursuit on Seward Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks man has been arrested and faces murder and manslaughter charges after leading state troopers on a pursuit in July that resulted in a fatal crash that closed the Seward Highway for hours.

An updated dispatch by Alaska State Troopers said that 29-year-old Gideon Grady was arrested by Fairbanks troopers on an active warrant for arrest and charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault, and failure to stop. Grady was jailed at the Fairbanks Correction Center on Tuesday.

The charges stem from a police pursuit on July 23 that resulted in a crash with another vehicle just north of Seward. Troopers said Grady was seen driving erratically by other drivers just outside of town around 5 p.m. that day and nearly hit other cars and pedestrians.

Troopers said Seward police called on state troopers to aid in the pursuit, which lasted until mile 13 of the highway, when Grady collided with another vehicle driving south.

Grady and his passenger, 58-year-old Gregory Green, of Fairbanks, were both ejected in the crash. Green later died of his injuries on Aug. 2, while Grady was medevaced to Anchorage with serious injuries, according to troopers. The driver of the southbound vehicle was taken to a Seward hospital in stable condition. The highway was closed for roughly six hours following the crash.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.