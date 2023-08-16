Fairbanks man charged in deadly pursuit on Seward Highway

FastCast morning digital headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:42 AM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks man has been arrested and faces murder and manslaughter charges after leading state troopers on a pursuit in July that resulted in a fatal crash that closed the Seward Highway for hours.

An updated dispatch by Alaska State Troopers said that 29-year-old Gideon Grady was arrested by Fairbanks troopers on an active warrant for arrest and charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault, and failure to stop. Grady was jailed at the Fairbanks Correction Center on Tuesday.

The charges stem from a police pursuit on July 23 that resulted in a crash with another vehicle just north of Seward. Troopers said Grady was seen driving erratically by other drivers just outside of town around 5 p.m. that day and nearly hit other cars and pedestrians.

Troopers said Seward police called on state troopers to aid in the pursuit, which lasted until mile 13 of the highway, when Grady collided with another vehicle driving south.

Grady and his passenger, 58-year-old Gregory Green, of Fairbanks, were both ejected in the crash. Green later died of his injuries on Aug. 2, while Grady was medevaced to Anchorage with serious injuries, according to troopers. The driver of the southbound vehicle was taken to a Seward hospital in stable condition. The highway was closed for roughly six hours following the crash.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian
Tennessee couple missing for 3 days in Interior
A teen girl is dead after the car she was riding in hit a utility pole in an East Anchorage...
Teen passenger dies after car hits utility pole
Mountain View Shooting
Small child among 2 injured in Mountain View shooting
Saria Barney memorial
‘We’re not going to forget about her’: Loved ones, community members memorialize slain National Guardswoman
Anchorage Assembly moves Port of Alaska plans forward
Transportation secretary tours Port of Alaska, talks investment in aging infrastructure

Latest News

FastCast morning digital headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Morning FastCast Aug. 16, 2023
Alaska Airlines flight attendants picket for better wages, working conditions
Alaska Airlines flight attendants picket for better wages, working conditions
In this file photo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks about airline flight delays...
Secy. Buttigieg visits aviation sites as part of three-day itinerary in Alaska
Auschwitz survivor Esther Basch
Holocaust survivor spreads message of peace, happiness, and forgiveness to thousands of Alaskans