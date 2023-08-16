No injuries reported after Ketchikan tour bus falls into creek

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (KTUU) - No one was hurt after a tour company bus ran off a road and into a creek near Downtown Ketchikan on Wednesday.

According to Ketchikan Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Greg Karlik, the bus — which is owned by Juneau-based company Alaska Coach Tours — was only carrying the driver, who was unhurt.

A photo of the tour bus that surfaced online shows the bus sitting axle-deep in Ketchikan Creek, which flows through the heart of the Southeast Alaska community. The photo also shows damaged guardrail lining the side of the road, suggesting the bus burst through the metal rail and into the creek.

Austin Otos posted the photo on social media and said this is not the first time a vehicle has ended up in the creek, explaining that a hill next to the creek features a relatively steep road that ends right at the intersection of the road lining the waterway.

“It comes down at a pretty bad angle right onto the creek there, and actually, a car last year had crashed into the creek during the winter time,” Otos said.

Otos said he was walking along Park Avenue on Wednesday when he saw the emergency crews working to help the driver.

“I think ... it was going up the hill because the bus was in the creek backwards, so I wonder if like, maybe it’s something like the van shut off or something? You know, like [it] broke down and it rolled backwards,” Otos said.

Karlik said the report came in at 11:10 a.m. and rescue crews needed a ladder to reach the stranded driver.

The cause of the incident is still being investigated, according to Karlik.

