As rain tapers off, sunnier skies and warmth return for Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy rain has been falling across Southcentral, but is quickly coming to an end for some. While rain will still stick with us through the day, the heaviest of the rain has moved out of the region. Rainfall amounts have varied greatly across the region, with some locations seeing upwards of .25″ of rain, while Anchorage has seen just under an inch and a half of rain. It’s the wettest day Anchorage has seen so far this season, surpassing the wet stretch of weather we did see in July by a few hundredths of an inch. This deluge of rain prompted a flood watch for Anchorage, which is set to expire at 10am this morning. A flood warning is also in effect until 9am for area streams and creeks across the Anchorage Bowl.

With rain showers still expected to continue for the day, we’ll see the heaviest rain near Prince William Sound, while inland areas see significantly less rainfall. It’s likely, that Anchorage will see less than .30″ of additional rainfall through the day, although any heavier downpours could certainly lead to higher totals. For all across Southcentral though, we’ll see the rain taper off into the late afternoon and into the evening. This comes as the area of low pressure weakens significantly and shifts to our east, driving most of the rain into Canada and Southeast Alaska.

On the backside of the rain, clearer skies are expected to make a return to Southcentral. We’ll see some morning fog and partly cloudy skies for the first day of school, with temperatures expected to rebound nearly 10 degrees back into the mid to upper 60s. It’ll be a beautiful end to the work week, with the opening weekend of the Alaska State Fair shaping up to be gorgeous.

Southeast is also set to receive some sunshine in the coming days, with the rain set to end by Thursday evening. We’ll see sunny weather return by Friday and stick around through a good part of next week. This will lead to temperatures warming back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Elsewhere across the state, watching a low in the Arctic Ocean that will bring some rain showers to the Northwest Arctic Borough and the Slope, where up to quarter of an inch of rain is possible. However, much like we’ve seen in Southcentral, any heavy downpours could lead to higher rainfall totals.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

