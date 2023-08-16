Rains prompt a flood watch for Anchorage

Storm moves out by Wednesday night, sunshine Thursday
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain, heavy at times, is hitting southcentral and southeast Alaska.

Southeast Alaska will dwell under the clouds and rain through the rest of the week, collecting 1 to up to 3 inches of rain by the time the weekend hits.

A flood watch will go into effect for Anchorage and Eagle River from 10 pm Tuesday to Wednesday morning. Excessive run-off could rise water levels on streams and creeks with low-lying urban areas prone to flooding also a concern.

Lightning was fired up again in the interior and southwest interior, but at lower rates than in previous days.

And northern Alaska will be getting rain and gusty winds, thanks to a storm system passing well north of the state.

Rain is likely from Utgaqvik to Deadhorse and across the Brooks Range.

Hot spot for Alaska today was Minchumina with 70 degrees. The cold spot was Eagle, dropping to a low of 35 overnight.

