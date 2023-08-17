907 Sports: Full Week 1 high school football recap, plus a lookahead at week 2
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:49 AM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Week 1 of the high school football season lived up to the hype.
The No. 1 Division I team in the state was dethroned, the Division II state title rematch was relocated and a Division III program dropped 60 points on its opponent.
Division I
West Anchorage 41 - Colony 20
Dimond 24 - South 19
East 21 - Juneau 6
Service 41 - Bartlett 12
Division II
Wasilla 48 - West Valley 24
Eagle River 21 - North Pole 0
Soldotna 56 - Lathrop 20
Palmer 10 - Chugiak 7
Division III
Houston 60 - Redington 0
Homer 38 - Barrow 12
Kenai 37 - Kodiak 0
Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.