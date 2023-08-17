907 Sports: Full Week 1 high school football recap, plus a lookahead at week 2

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:49 AM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Week 1 of the high school football season lived up to the hype.

The No. 1 Division I team in the state was dethroned, the Division II state title rematch was relocated and a Division III program dropped 60 points on its opponent.

Division I

West Anchorage 41 - Colony 20

Dimond 24 - South 19

East 21 - Juneau 6

Service 41 - Bartlett 12

Division II

Wasilla 48 - West Valley 24

Eagle River 21 - North Pole 0

Soldotna 56 - Lathrop 20

Palmer 10 - Chugiak 7

Division III

Houston 60 - Redington 0

Homer 38 - Barrow 12

Kenai 37 - Kodiak 0

