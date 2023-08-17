Despite search for shelter, city says Anchorage homeless camps are likely to remain throughout the winter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the city of Anchorage works on a cold winter shelter plan, some people experiencing homelessness say they already know where they’ll be this winter: in the camps where they are right now.

Anchorage Parks and Recreation Director Mike Braniff said it’s likely the city’s three largest homeless camps at Third Avenue and Ingra Street, in Davis Park in Mountain View, and Midtown next to Cuddy Park will remain in place this winter. The city can’t legally abate camps if there isn’t adequate shelter space but Braniff said there are no plans to force people to leave, even if more space opens up.

“We are not going to compel people to come in and we couldn’t even if we wanted to,” Braniff said. “And so those historical numbers in recent winters of 250 to 300 people living outdoors and doing so by choice is something that I think it would be natural to expect to see again this winter as well.”

Braniff said the city is currently providing porta-potties, handwashing stations, and dumpsters at all the larger camps. In addition, he said Parks and Recreation is providing security officers at the Third and Ingra location. Parks and Rec staff are visiting locations to do clean-ups several times a week, he said.

Braniff said it’s difficult to say how many people are currently residing outdoors and how many plan to stay there. He did say there are more people living unsheltered outside this summer than there have ever been.

