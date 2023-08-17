Funding biggest barrier for Anchorage’s emergency cold weather shelter plan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Funding is going to be the No. 1 obstacle for getting people dealing with housing insecurity housed this winter season, according to the Anchorage Health Department.

During a meeting Wednesday with the Anchorage Assembly, the health department told Assembly members that the municipality will have to look at one-time funding to fund the 2023-2024 emergency cold weather shelter plan.

Homeless coordinator Alexis Johnson said the cost of funding this year’s emergency cold weather shelter plan will be roughly $7.4 million for 400 individuals.

Johnson said 750 was the number the municipality saw going unsheltered when the Sullivan Arena and the city’s emergency shelter sites at the Aviator and Alex Hotels closed last winter. But the municipality has brought on 310 new housing units since. The Golden Lion Hotel is now being used as low-income housing. Johnson said the health department estimates 50 or more people will “self-resolve.”

“Which means they’ll make plans for themselves, or they will continue to camp and go unsheltered over winter. So our plan is 400 people going into the season,” Johnson said.

Johnson said Covenant House is the only existing shelter in their network that can expand capacity this winter. According to the presentation, Covenant House’s current capacity is 50, but can expand by 25 at a cost of $200,000 per quarter. Brother Francis Shelter is at a 120 capacity but will drop down to 73 if current municipal funding changes.

However, the health department said four non-congregate providers have shown interest in providing shelter this winter. though an RFI it sent out last Monday.

“Two of the providers are historic providers of non-congregate shelter that have provided shelter over the winter. We had one new respondent that is not historic. We haven’t worked with them, but they do have a hotel that they’re willing to shelter people through winter. Then the last one is a new private entity. It’s just a family that owns 35 rental units that they were going to renovate and so they’re willing to hold off on renovation to shelter 35 individuals or families,” Johnson said.

“Probably another month or two, we’ll have final details on going into the emergency cold weather sheltering,” Johnson added.

After the meeting, Housing and Homelessness Committee chair Felix Rivera said he is optimistic the municipality will have the shelter space to meet the need this winter.

“I’m not nervous, I’m not stressed. Not at all. Because what I heard today is that we pretty much today have the number of hotels to meet that need. In the next couple of weeks, maybe we will get one or two more to meet 100% of the need. And then after that, we’re going to try to get providers, because it’s half of the equation, right? Half of it is the space and then the other half is who’s going to actually run the rooms. And I’m fairly confident we’ll be able to get the providers as well,” Rivera said.

Johnson said the first barrier the municipality needs to overcome is funding. It has no available funding through operational dollars through general government to fund homelessness efforts for an emergency cold weather shelter plan.

“Some of the funding streams that we have, are from HOME-ARP funding, which is federal funding, it’s one-time funding, and so we’ve seen [Community Development Block] grants through COVID. We also have a state grant for Healthy and Equitable Outcomes, and then we do have A [alcohol] tax dollars that are currently appropriated to street outreach, but we don’t believe they’ll be able to spend through the end of the year, and so we’d like to reappropriate those for this use,” Johnson said.

Furthermore, Johnson thinks the municipality will be covered this year if all of the funding that was presented is made available. But going into next year, it’s going to be a struggle with some funding unless new funding streams become available, Johnson said.

Furthermore, the health department is also looking at some code changes as part of its plan. Such as activating the emergency cold weather shelter plan when the ambient temperature is below 45 degrees for three or more days, and deactivating it when the temperature is above 45 degrees for three or more days. The emergency cold weather shelter plan runs October through April

“So right now, our code is very vague on what activates a Title 16 emergency to make emergency sheltering plans happen. I would like to see a code change for date specific. So every year on Oct. 15, whether it’s 70 degrees or 7 degrees, the Anchorage Health Department is ready to go and activate a plan,” Johnson said.

The health department also mentioned code changes for fire sprinkler systems, food safety, and then possible insurance requirements that can sometimes be seen as barriers for shelters. Johnson brought up that the sobriety requirement under AMC.16.120 prevents churches from operating as low-barrier shelters.

The health department said it is also exploring allowing nonprofits to operate warming areas in vacant municipally owned or privately owned buildings. The plan cites identifying three to five smaller locations instead of one large location. It is also looking at state-owned properties.

Rivera said the Assembly and municipality are currently in discussions around permanent year-round, low-barrier shelter. But even if one was up and running, Anchorage would still need an emergency cold weather shelter plan.

“We’re never going to meet 100% of that need. We’re always going to need an emergency cold weather shelter plan,” Rivera said. “Our planning assumes that we’re not going to get the shelter up and running by Nov. 1, and so that’s the assumption we’re making.

