Heavy rains flood Anchorage streets, leaves one apartment complex under water

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Storm drains across the Anchorage Bowl were overwhelmed early Wednesday morning by heavy rain falling in the area. As of noon Wednesday, Anchorage received 1.64″ of precipitation since it began Tuesday afternoon.

Flooding was reported in six different locations across the city in the early morning hours of Wednesday. One of the hardest hit areas was a downtown apartment complex on the corner of 12th Avenue and Cordova Street where the entire lower level was left underwater.

Katie Rose Parsons, a resident that lives in one of the upper units of the complex, said she was woken up around 3 a.m. to a commotion outside.

“There was somebody down in this unit here — in unit #15 — who the water was up to her countertops and above her waist,” Parsons said. “She had trouble getting out of her apartment.”

According to Parsons, the Anchorage Fire Department responded to the scene and the family was able to make it out safely.

Parsons said the other two units located on the lower level are unoccupied. Another resident of a lower-level apartment in the complex adjacent to the severely flooded complex said her apartment flooded as well, but not nearly as badly.

The water has since receded some, but water markings on the siding of the lower-level units show that levels reached above the deadbolts. A pump was running this afternoon to drain the remaining to a storm drain located nearby.

According to Anchorage Fire Department Chief Assistant Alex Boyd, the fire department responded to the residence just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning and discovered a nearby storm drain partially blocked with debris, and worked with Anchorage Waste Water and Utility to clear the drain.

