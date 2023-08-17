Medics with Anchorage organization provide aid to Maui’s most vulnerable

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After Anchorage’s Mobile Medics International team deployed to Hawaii to help those impacted by the deadly wildfires, two medical providers supplying aid in real-time provided insight on Wednesday into the devastation the community faces.

The team was able to gain access to Lahaina on Sunday and has been working tirelessly to provide medical care to those in need. The team consists of four medical professionals, including a doctor, nurse, paramedic and EMT who are working in partnership with the Hawaii Department of Health and several other agencies.

“We’re going out each day, all day into the community to these burned-through neighborhoods looking for the structures that are still standing, the communities where people sheltered and didn’t evacuate,” said Jeff Petersen, a volunteer with Mobile Medics International.

The team specializes in going out in the field, where they assess different cases and the needs of those still in Lahaina, then help them the best they can. They also inform people of the resources provided at the Hawaii Department of Health clinic on the west side of the island.

“The big issue is the immediate care, the care for burn injuries, other types of trauma, smoke inhalation,” Petersen said.

The team is providing care to those in Lahaina with the most needs. They address any acute injuries, trauma, or triage, then they can help their patients get to a higher level of care. They also help those with chronic needs by providing medicine, advice on the management of a condition, or additional information.

The team has effectively worked together in the past during other disasters and humanitarian crises, which has been helpful for a quick response to this catastrophe.

“We were able to hit the ground running here and work real effectively as a team,” Petersen said. “We all have our own specialties but we’re all willing to pitch in and do whatever, whether its immediate trauma care to a patient we find on the street or just helping unload something from the back of a truck, we are here to help.”

Petersen described the juxtaposition of the craziness of Lahaina ― structures and cars looking as though they had been lit by a giant blowtorch — and the beauty of Hawaii.

Although most of the town is burnt there are some buildings and structures that were spared allowing the community to help others in those spaces.

“The people are incredibly resilient, every single neighborhood and community we come across are coming together, they’re already organizing their own responses and distribution centers in people’s driveways,” Petersen said.

“It’s a really tight-knit community and a really, really strong one and so everybody’s been showing up for their neighbors, taking care of their neighbors, welcoming people into their homes, hosting families that have lost their houses,” said Anna Bornstein, another volunteer with Mobile Medics International.

Although some have physical injuries, others are facing psychological injuries too from witnessing the wildfire rip through their community, with some having a difficult time processing it all.

“The fire moved really quickly and burned very hot and was really destructive, so a lot of lives were lost, a lot of homes were lost,” Bornstein said.

Some are even dealing with survival guilt after over 100 people have been confirmed dead while search and rescue efforts continue.

“Lahaina is wounded, they are grieving, they are grieving not just their family members but the community itself and everything that was lost,” Petersen said. “Their history and their heritage here, there’s a lot of deep connection to this place and this land by the people that are here.”

According to Petersen, sometimes there is an impulse to send material aid to a place that needs help But in this case, he believes the best resource to give is money. He suggests donating to organizations that are actively helping those in Lahaina or the ‘hot zone.’

