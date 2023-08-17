Rain exits, and sunshine returns

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw 1.20 inches of rain and saw the most rain in the southcentral region on Wednesday. Showers will end overnight leading to some sunshine in southcentral Thursday.

Highs will warm to the mid-60s to low 70s.

The hot spot for Alaska Wednesday is Tanana at 73. Eagle was the cold spot, along with Nuiqsut at 37 degrees.

