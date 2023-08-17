Rain exits, and sunshine returns

A cooler airmass for northern and interior Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw 1.20 inches of rain and saw the most rain in the southcentral region on Wednesday. Showers will end overnight leading to some sunshine in southcentral Thursday.

Highs will warm to the mid-60s to low 70s.

The hot spot for Alaska Wednesday is Tanana at 73. Eagle was the cold spot, along with Nuiqsut at 37 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian
Tennessee couple missing for 3 days in Interior
A teen girl is dead after the car she was riding in hit a utility pole in an East Anchorage...
Teen passenger dies after car hits utility pole
Mountain View Shooting
Small child among 2 injured in Mountain View shooting
Saria Barney memorial
‘We’re not going to forget about her’: Loved ones, community members memorialize slain National Guardswoman
Anchorage Assembly moves Port of Alaska plans forward
Transportation secretary tours Port of Alaska, talks investment in aging infrastructure

Latest News

JP-7day ANC 8-16-23
Rain exits, and sunshine returns
As rain tapers off, sunnier skies and warmth return for Thursday
As rain tapers off, sunnier skies and warmth return for Thursday
As rain tapers off, sunnier skies and warmth return for Thursday
As rain tapers off, sunnier skies and warmth return for Thursday
JP Rain- 8-15-23
Rain prompts a flood watch for Anchorage