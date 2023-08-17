Search underway for wildland firefighter missing north of Fairbanks

FastCast morning digital headlines for Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.
By Shannon Cole
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Natural Resource’s Division of Forestry and Fire Protection has reported that a member of an Oregon-based wildland firefighting crew has gone missing while camped near the Lost Horse Creek fire north of Fairbanks.

According to a social media post from the DNR’s Division of Forestry and Fire Protection, 51-year-old Saudith Rendon of the Oregon Wildland Fire Hand Crew was reported missing after he did not meet with his crew at a scheduled departure time.

The post said that Rendon was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Olnes Pond Campground where fire crews are staging. The campground is currently closed to the public.

Rendon was scheduled to meet his crew after breakfast before boarding a bus to be taken to the fire line. His personal belongings were found at the camp but could not be located.

He was last seen wearing a red jacket, green sweatshirt and green Nomex pants. Rendon is 5′7″ and weighs 185 pounds.

A search is underway for Saudith Rendon, a wildland firefighter who went missing at a camp near...
A search is underway for Saudith Rendon, a wildland firefighter who went missing at a camp near the Lost Horse Creek fire north of Fairbanks.(DNR)
How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian
Tennessee couple missing for 3 days in Interior
This is an interactive map from the Alaska Earthquake Center, showing the tsuanmi inundation...
The Risk Defined: New research reveals tsunami flood zones for Anchorage
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Fairbanks man charged in deadly pursuit on Seward Highway
A teen girl is dead after the car she was riding in hit a utility pole in an East Anchorage...
Teen passenger dies after car hits utility pole
A storm drain in downtown Anchorage drains water from a flooded apartment complex.
Heavy rains flood Anchorage streets, leaves one apartment complex under water

Latest News

The latest digital headlines from Alaska's News Source.
Afternoon FastCast, August 17, 2023
Class is back in session for the Anchorage School District. On Thursday, thousands of students...
Bartlett High students kick off first day of school with special tradition for Class of 2027
Dept. of Fish & Game warns of ticks in Alaska, urges common practices to keep in mind
Dept. of Fish & Game warns of ticks in Alaska, urges common practices to keep in mind
First day of school for Anchorage School District brings high hopes and challenges
First day of school for Anchorage School District brings high hopes and challenges