Search underway for wildland firefighter missing north of Fairbanks

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Natural Resource’s Division of Forestry and Fire Protection has reported that a member of an Oregon-based wildland firefighting crew has gone missing while camped near the Lost Horse Creek fire north of Fairbanks.

According to a social media post from the DNR’s Division of Forestry and Fire Protection, 51-year-old Saudith Rendon of the Oregon Wildland Fire Hand Crew was reported missing after he did not meet with his crew at a scheduled departure time.

The post said that Rendon was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Olnes Pond Campground where fire crews are staging. The campground is currently closed to the public.

Rendon was scheduled to meet his crew after breakfast before boarding a bus to be taken to the fire line. His personal belongings were found at the camp but could not be located.

He was last seen wearing a red jacket, green sweatshirt and green Nomex pants. Rendon is 5′7″ and weighs 185 pounds.

A search is underway for Saudith Rendon, a wildland firefighter who went missing at a camp near the Lost Horse Creek fire north of Fairbanks. (DNR)

