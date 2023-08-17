Sunshine and warmth follows impressive rain across Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following record rain across the Anchorage Bowl, sunshine is already beaming down across Southcentral Alaska.

While some clouds are possible for the first part of the day, expect sunshine to rebound temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. Some areas of morning fog are possible, more so in the low-lying areas and through the valleys of Southcentral. Any fog that we do see develop will quickly burn off through the morning hours.

While Southcentral will see sunshine and warmth, the remnants of the rainfall continue to build southward through Southeast Alaska. This will keep isolated to scattered showers in the forecast, with the better potential being south of Juneau. Most locations will see less than a quarter of an inch of rain with slow clearing into the afternoon and evening hours. While today will be on the cooler side for Southeast, a trend of warmer and sunnier weather will arrive over the coming days.

A ridge of high pressure in the northern Pacific Ocean will have some influence on the gulf coast weather pattern in the days ahead. Not only will this mean more sunshine for the region, but drier conditions will be making a return to Southeast. While the forecast ahead favors a significantly dry weather pattern for the Panhandle, there is a chance for some isolated showers as weak disturbances move into the Gulf of Alaska. One such disturbance will bring coastal regions of Southcentral some spotty to isolated showers as early as this weekend.

All in all the forecast ahead favors sunnier and warmer weather, with cooler conditions expected through the Interior.

Have a great Thursday!

