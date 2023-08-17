Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case

Former President Donald Trump speaks before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington...
Former President Donald Trump speaks before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va., after facing a judge on federal conspiracy charges that allege he conspired to subvert the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a federal judge Thursday night to set an April 2026 trial date in the case in Washington charging the former president with conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The suggested date is a dramatic counter to the Justice Department’s recommendation last week of a Jan. 2 trial.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to set the date during a court hearing scheduled for Aug. 28.

Trump’s 2024 calendar figures to be packed with court dates and campaign appearances as the former president confronts a presidential primary season while bracing for trials in four separate cases and four different cities.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian
Tennessee couple missing for 3 days in Interior
This is an interactive map from the Alaska Earthquake Center, showing the tsuanmi inundation...
The Risk Defined: New research reveals tsunami flood zones for Anchorage
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Fairbanks man charged in deadly pursuit on Seward Highway
A teen girl is dead after the car she was riding in hit a utility pole in an East Anchorage...
Teen passenger dies after car hits utility pole
A storm drain in downtown Anchorage drains water from a flooded apartment complex.
Heavy rains flood Anchorage streets, leaves one apartment complex under water

Latest News

The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja...
Tropical Storm Hilary forms off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast
An IRS agent accidentally shot and killed a fellow agent at a Phoenix shooting range, sources...
IRS agent kills fellow agent at Phoenix shooting range, sources say
A food cart owner in Oregon tested a menu of cold food to spare his team from using the fryer...
Food cart owner sells cold items only to keep employees cool during heat
The latest digital headlines from Alaska's News Source.
Afternoon FastCast, August 17, 2023