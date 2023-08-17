The wait is over as the Alaska State Fair prepares to open gates Friday

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska State Fairgrounds was a lively place to be Thursday, as food and product vendors spent the day taking deliveries and stocking their shelves before fairgoers head through the gates Friday.

The fair’s new Chief Operating Officer Jeff Curtis said he’s ready to experience the uniqueness of the Alaska-based festival — in particular, the local seafood.

“How can you not be ready when you walk these fairgrounds and it’s coming alive, the vendors are here, the carnival is set up,” Curtis said. “The only thing that’s not happening is the food’s not cooking yet — but it’s happening and I couldn’t be more excited to open this fair tomorrow.”

Curtis arrived in Alaska five weeks ago after being named as the successor to former CEO Jerome Hertel. Hertel left the position in March after being named CEO of the Clay County Fair in Iowa.

Curtis brings with him 25 years of experience in the events industry, having most recently serving as the chief executive of the Portland Rose Festival from 2004 to 2022.

This year’s fair hosts over 500 vendors and will expect around 300,000 visitors during its run.

Booth owners, carnival workers, security guards, and the fair’s operating staff were busy Thursday as delivery, utility, and personal vehicles drove on and off the fairgrounds getting everything in order before opening to the public.

David Sczawinski has been shucking a staple sea delicacy at the Fresh Alaskan Oysters booth for the last 25 years. His regulars are what keep him coming back each year.

“I have my fans that come back every year and see me,” Sczawinski said. “I live in the middle of nowhere and I don’t see people, so I come here and I get my fix and then I go back and live in the middle of nowhere again.”

Sczawinski serves a variety of options including the traditional raw oyster as well as cooked selections. His booth is located directly across from the new Sluice Box.

Another longtime booth owner is Daniel Pyne with Mad Hatter, a dry goods store that specializes in outdoor recreational gear and, of course, hats. Pyne hasn’t missed a single year in the 46 that he’s been running the booth located directly across from the Borealis Theatre.

“The fair has been just absolutely great,” Pyne said. “It’s the highlight of the year for a lot of us out here and [we] meet old friends and make new ones.”

The Alaska State Fair runs from Friday, Aug. 18 through Monday, Sep. 4 with Tuesdays and Wednesdays closed for vendors to take a break and restock. Gates open daily at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

A detailed daily calendar of concerts and events can be found on the Alaska State Fair’s website.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.