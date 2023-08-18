Alaskans reach out to help Maui communities devastated by fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans are reaching out to help people devastated by fires in Maui, some of them in unique ways.

Quilter Kenda Thurmond asked fellow quilters if they would be willing to donate comfort quilts for fire victims. Thurmond said days after sending out emails the quilts starting arriving from every corner of the state. On Thursday she was packing up quilts to ship out to a quilt shop in Maui, which plans to donate them to anyone in need. Thurmond said she hoped the recipients could feel the love from Alaska in each handmade quilt.

“If you’ve lost everything, we’re hoping that this will be a gesture of good will and hope, and it will bring them comfort,” Thurmond said.

Another large donation drive happened last weekend, organized by the owners of Lei’s Poke Stop in Muldoon who are originally from Hawaii. Tasha Kahela and her husband Shaun organized a community drive for food and household items. In two days they managed to collect 55,000 pounds of donated goods according to Chelcee Subica, a volunteer at the event.

“We sent out a little Facebook post and it just got shared and shared,” Subica said. “People came to our donation drive, they came up to me and were like, what do you need? So we had a list and they came back within the hour, some once, twice, three times. So we are really grateful for everything we got.”

Subica said Matson Inc., Span Alaska and Alaska Air Cargo shipped the goods for free and are planning to dispatch another shipment Thursday evening.

Anchorage photographer David Jensen is planning a unique fundraiser that targets people and their pets. Jensen will offer two days of free pet portraits Sept. 2 and 3 in exchange for donations to the Maui Humane Society. Jensen said he hopes to photograph up to 100 dogs during the two-day event and encouraged people to go to his website for sign-up information.

