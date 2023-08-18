Sunny in Southcentral Alaska, rain out west

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A near replica of Thursday can be expected for Southcentral Alaska today, as sunshine will once again warm us into the mid- to upper-60s. There’s an outside chance we could make a run at 70 degrees, with the better potential being in the Mat-Su and the Copper River Basin.

While quiet weather reigns for Southcentral and Southeast Alaska, there’s a slight chance for showers as we welcome in the weekend. This comes as a low weakens as it moves into the northern Gulf of Alaska. Most locations will just see a slight increase in cloud coverage, with just some spotty to isolated showers. Through the Valley, there’s a chance we could see a rogue thunderstorm or two Saturday and Sunday. All in all, the opening of the Alaska State Fair will bring with it a gorgeous stretch of weather.

While high pressure to our south is keeping coastal regions on the drier side, rain continues for areas to the north. Waves of rain will stick around through the weekend, where some areas could see upwards of 0.25 to 0.75 inches of rain. The heaviest rain looks to be north of the Yukon Delta and into western parts of the Interior. Rain will also make a return to the Interior, where highs will be noticeably cooler in the 50s.

Into next week, a bit more cloud coverage returns to Southcentral with highs remaining in the low- to mid-60s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

