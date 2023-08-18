Sunshine to the south, rain to the north

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral went from soggy, to a brilliant sunset Wednesday to a bright and sunny Thursday.

The city and region seeing the return of daytime high temperatures in the 60s and 70s, and the promise of similar conditions into the weekend. Southeast Alaska will also join in on the sunshine for Friday, as low pressure moves out and there is clearing on the back side of the storm.

Rounds of rain, heavy at times, will cycle through the Brooks Range and North Slope over the weekend. Residents along river systems should be aware that water levels are likely to rise, maybe not to flooding standards, but definitely something to watch over the coming weekend.

High surf is likely over Western Alaska coasts over the weekend. Tides are expected to be 1 to 3 feet above normal, with waves causing minor beach erosion.

The hot spot for Alaska today was Seward with 72 degrees. The cold spot was Point Thomson registering a low of 38 degrees.

