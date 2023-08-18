Ted Stevens Foundation readies collection to share with the public

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ted Stevens served as a United States Senator representing Alaska for four decades. He was involved in many of the important events that have shaped our state since statehood. When he left office in 2009, Stevens had accumulated over 40 years of documents and historical items. The Ted Stevens Foundation has spent over a decade getting that lifetime of historical material ready for public use.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.