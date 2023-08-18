U.S. Attorney’s office exploring ways to improve Alaska Tribal public safety

By Steve Kirch
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:55 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The U.S. Attorney’s Office is exploring ways to improve public safety issues through its Alaska Tribal Public Safety Advisory Committee.

A study by the National Institute of Justice found that more than 4 in 5 American Indian and Alaska Native women have experienced violence in their lifetime, including 56.1% who have experienced sexual violence.

The committee discussed ways to improve crime prevention and victim’s services, as well as increase coordination and communication among federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

One topic of discussion was the Alaska Pilot Program established by the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act of 2022. The program recognizes and affirms the inherent authority of any Indian tribe occupying a village in the State of Alaska to exercise criminal and civil jurisdiction over all Indians present in the village.

Additionally, it establishes a pilot program that would enable Alaska Tribes designated by the attorney general to exercise special criminal jurisdiction over persons who are not citizens of an Indian tribe. Under the program, interested tribes would be eligible for federal grants to develop their law enforcement, court system, and criminal code changes.

Ingrid Cumberlidge, the District of Alaska’s Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator, said Alaska faces unique challenges to justice.

“The barriers are we have very limited law enforcement across our 228 tribes in the state of Alaska. We have 80 that have no law enforcement listed at all. Our state resources are limited in those communities also,” Cumberlidge said.

Under the program, the attorney general can designate up to five Indian Tribes per calendar year as “participating Tribes” for a maximum of 30.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

