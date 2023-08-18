Woman shoots, kills sex offender who tried to break in her home, sheriff says

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 42-year-old Jayson Magrum died in the Aug. 11...
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 42-year-old Jayson Magrum died in the Aug. 11 shooting at the home in Three Points, just outside of Tucson.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By John Macaluso and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:54 AM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THREE POINTS, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – A convicted sex offender was shot and killed by a woman while trying to break into her Arizona home last week, officials said.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 42-year-old Jayson Magrum died in the Aug. 11 shooting at the home in Three Points, just outside of Tucson.

According to the sheriff’s department, Magrum was trying to break into a woman’s home. She told him to leave, but he did not stop.

Officials said the woman then grabbed a gun and fired a warning shot. Magrum then tried to disarm her, and he was shot and killed.

Deputies said the woman was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation.

The woman, who was not named, is not facing any charges.

Magrum was a registered sex offender on the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s OffenderWatch website.

The website said he was convicted in Utah of attempted forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Magrum was also convicted of aggravated domestic violence in Pima County in 2014. He was sentenced to six months in prison.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian
Tennessee couple missing for 3 days in Interior
A storm drain in downtown Anchorage drains water from a flooded apartment complex.
Heavy rains flood Anchorage streets, leaves one apartment complex under water
Saudith Rendon
Wildland firefighter missing north of Fairbanks found alive
Class is back in session for the Anchorage School District. On Thursday, thousands of students...
Bartlett High students kick off first day of school with special tradition for Class of 2027
This is an interactive map from the Alaska Earthquake Center, showing the tsuanmi inundation...
The Risk Defined: New research reveals tsunami flood zones for Anchorage

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows part of the Justice Department's statement of facts in the complaint...
Proud Boy on house arrest in Jan. 6 case disappears ahead of sentencing
The Molander family was killed in an RV crash on an interstate highway.
$50,000 raised for family killed after RV hit tractor-trailer head-on
The Alaska Marine Highway is receiving money to replace and repair aging ferries
Alaska Marine Highway System hit by national maritime staffing shortage
Alaska Marine Highway System hit by national maritime staffing shortage
Alaska Marine Highway System hit by national maritime staffing shortage