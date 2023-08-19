Economic Empowerment Summit to recognize National Black Business Month

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Economic Empowerment Summit will be held at the Alaska Aviation Museum on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

“We have a diverse amount of speakers lined up, we’re going to have some breakout panels and discussions on everything from why is it important to have financial literacy all the way up to how to start and grow your business,” Event Coordinator Jasmin Smith said. “We’ll have some networking of course great food and some awesome business vendors.”

August is National Black Business Month, a time to celebrate and support black business owners in the community. While it’s nice to have a month that recognizes this support, Smith says it’s really something community members should be doing year-round.

“If you have the finances to do so — buy something, support people’s businesses,” Smith said, “If you can’t, referral is great. It’s just basically being intentional about supporting businesses and showing up however you can do so.”

