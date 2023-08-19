Economic Empowerment Summit to recognize National Black Business Month

Economic Empowerment Summit to be held this weekend
By Elinor Baty
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Economic Empowerment Summit will be held at the Alaska Aviation Museum on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

“We have a diverse amount of speakers lined up, we’re going to have some breakout panels and discussions on everything from why is it important to have financial literacy all the way up to how to start and grow your business,” Event Coordinator Jasmin Smith said. “We’ll have some networking of course great food and some awesome business vendors.”

August is National Black Business Month, a time to celebrate and support black business owners in the community. While it’s nice to have a month that recognizes this support, Smith says it’s really something community members should be doing year-round.

“If you have the finances to do so — buy something, support people’s businesses,” Smith said, “If you can’t, referral is great. It’s just basically being intentional about supporting businesses and showing up however you can do so.”

To learn more about National Black Business month, check out our In Depth Alaska podcast.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian
Tennessee couple missing for 3 days in Interior
A storm drain in downtown Anchorage drains water from a flooded apartment complex.
Heavy rains flood Anchorage streets, leaves one apartment complex under water
Saudith Rendon
Wildland firefighter missing north of Fairbanks found alive
Class is back in session for the Anchorage School District. On Thursday, thousands of students...
Bartlett High students kick off first day of school with special tradition for Class of 2027
This is an interactive map from the Alaska Earthquake Center, showing the tsuanmi inundation...
The Risk Defined: New research reveals tsunami flood zones for Anchorage

Latest News

Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovesepian (37)
Missing Tennessee hikers found near Chena Hot Springs Resort
Tsunami evacuation route sign in Whittier, Alaska
The Risk Defined: What to do when you get a tsunami warning — even in Anchorage
Economic Empowerment Summit coming to Aviation Museum
Economic Empowerment Summit to be held this weekend
Hawaiians debate tourism following devastating fires on Maui
Hawaiians debate tourism following devastating fires on Maui