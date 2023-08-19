Mat-Su Borough School District board proposes changes to student advisor role

MAT-SU BOROUGH, Alaska (KTUU) - Mat-Su Borough School District school board introduced a proposed board policy update during Wednesday’s school board meeting that would alter the role of students on the body.

The proposed updates affect the student board representative member and the duties of that position. The alter the following items from the body’s bylaws:

Revokes the right to attend public meetings of the board

Be recognized at board meetings

Participate in questioning witnesses and discussing ideas

Receiving all material presented to board members expect those related to executive session

Some voting privileges

On Aug. 2 while at a board retreat, MSBSD board discussed modifying the role of the student representative, and then brought it forward during this week’s board meeting.

“The student advisor representative was intended more as a privilege for the student body as opposed to a right as an elective official to serve on the board,” member Jacob Butcher said. “Like a lot of other good faith efforts, this position is subject to pressures from outside, which I felt like from my remote position is what happened. Unfortunately that kind of forced the body to do a restructure, in order to effectively and efficiently carry out our business and to maintain the authority and not be undermining the role of the elected officials on this board.”

Butcher added that he believes the proposed language in the policy update is a solid comprise to still retain a good relationship with the student body.

“Have the representative come forward to deliver reports and happenings with the student body to the board, and participate in that back and forth question and update. The student advisory report can definitely include topics that have been discussed by the advisory board for action and non-action items other things on the agenda,” Butcher said.

Member Ted Swanson offered a motion to amend the policy, asking to un-strike the bottom two paragraphs.

“I am going to vote no this as it is written,” Swanson said during the board meeting. “I believe the student advisory board representative is a valuable voice to have up here with us and to participate in the meeting. And to ask questions of all.”

No other board members seconded Swanson’s motion.

Board member Jubilee Underwood shared her views on having a fair compromise.

“When the student advisory board does make their presentations or talks about what is or what’s on the agenda, I just want to make sure that its not necessarily a scripted, approved only by the superintendent or the administration, and that the students on each topic do during that time have freedom to say whatever it is that they are wanting to express that we can do question and answer back during that time,” Underwood said during the board meeting.

Wasilla resident Dianne Shibe, who is running for the MSBSD School Board’s District 6 position, said she was disappointed.

“What really disappoints me, is that they’re not only silencing the student because they don’t like his questions, but they are silencing all future student advisors because they don’t like that the question student asked,” Shibe said.

Shibe attended the meeting in-person and noticed that Ben Kolendo, who serves as the current student advisory board member, was treated as if the policy had already gone through.

“I also did not appreciate that they wouldn’t let the student be in the speaking order. The student had his hand raised, he wanted to speak to the board, and the president allowed every other adult member of the board to go ahead of him over and over again,” Shibe said. “Finally, when there was nobody left, the student again asked if he can ask a question and then finally the president recognized him.”

Kolendo questioned the policy change, asking those who rewrote the policy what the reasoning was to remove the right to question participants, witnesses and be involved in discussion.

“As all these policy affect students. They effect students so much more than the people up on this board, so shouldn’t I be able to answer questions with the policy as well as bring to attention some things that board members might not notice because they don’t sit in a classroom all day everyday. They don’t see their teachers that they employ all day everyday,” Kolendo said.

None of the board members responded to Kolendo.

District superintendent Randy Traini and all members of the board were contacted for comment, but denied requests to provide any information.

