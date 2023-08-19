Mayor, Assembly still at odds over navigation center project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration and the Anchorage Assembly are still debating the feasibility of constructing and operating a mass homeless shelter in the city.

The Bronson team and the assembly have been at odds on the development of a 150-bed adult shelter for more than two years, and after Friday’s work session the two sides seem to be even farther apart.

Back in June, the assembly passed a resolution to appropriate $11.1 million from the municipality’s general fund to the capital improvement projects fund for the construction of the Tudor and Elmore navigation center project.

On Friday, the assembly had many questions for members of the Bronson administration, including inquiries about a detailed budget for constructing and operating the facility, and if they have been able to identify funding sources for the project.

Director of Community Development Lance Wilbur said the cost of constructing the facility will fall around $11.4 million — $12.4 million if constructed during the winter — but those figures didn’t include purchasing of equipment of furnishings.

Bronson’s chief of staff Mario Bird said the mayor’s team has identified several one-time funding sources for construction of the project through a draft memorandum, which some assembly members were unhappy with.

Assembly Chair Christopher Constant and Vice Chair Meg Zaletel said the funding sources will divert funding away from critical municipal services, including wildfire mitigation.

Additionally, Constant and others questioned if the municipality can create a sustainable operating budget for the facility and staff it properly, considering how difficult it’s been to secure funds for its construction.

Constant said it might be time to explore other avenues.

“Move towards using 90% of the funding that we can scrape up to purchase housing units to hotel conversions. Let us not fall into the fantasy that creating a large shelter is going to solve the problem — that is just going to create a perpetuation of the problem for the long term,” Constant said.

After seeing assembly members’ frustration after the meeting, Bird addressed the displeasure.

“I don’t think the body as a whole was very pleased. But I think a lot of people want some sort of options for housing the homeless, and this has been a signature part of the mayor’s policy and we’re doing our best to give them policy options. If they don’t like the options, that’s that’s their role to say, okay, thanks but no thanks,” Bird said.

At Tuesday’s upcoming Assembly meeting, the body will vote on whether or not to approve or amend the funding sources identified in the draft memorandum, to move the project closer to completion.

