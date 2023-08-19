More sunshine start the weekend!

Sunny weekend ahead for Alaska State Fair's opening weekend
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage, the Mat-Su and parts of the Kenai will start off the weekend with additional sunshine before clouds start to move in on Sunday. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s across the inland areas of Southcentral. Coastal areas across Southcentral will expect to see some clouds.

Northern Alaska is expected to see several rounds of heavy rainfall through the weekend. This will fall from the Brooks Range toward the North Slope area. The National Weather Service says, “Rivers and streams will likely rise above typical levels for this time of year.”

NWS does not expect flooding to occur but says residents with items near river and stream banks should monitor the water levels.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian
Tennessee couple missing for 3 days in Interior
A storm drain in downtown Anchorage drains water from a flooded apartment complex.
Heavy rains flood Anchorage streets, leaves one apartment complex under water
Saudith Rendon
Wildland firefighter missing north of Fairbanks found alive
Class is back in session for the Anchorage School District. On Thursday, thousands of students...
Bartlett High students kick off first day of school with special tradition for Class of 2027
This is an interactive map from the Alaska Earthquake Center, showing the tsuanmi inundation...
The Risk Defined: New research reveals tsunami flood zones for Anchorage

Latest News

Sunny weekend ahead for Alaska State Fair's opening weekend
Sunny weekend ahead for Alaska State Fair's opening weekend
Sunny Southcentral; Rain out west
Sunny in Southcentral Alaska, rain out west
Sunny Southcentral; Rain out west
Sunny Southcentral; Rain out west
JP- Moose sunset-Erica Lapham 08-17-23
Sunshine to the south, rain to the north