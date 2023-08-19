More sunshine start the weekend!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage, the Mat-Su and parts of the Kenai will start off the weekend with additional sunshine before clouds start to move in on Sunday. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s across the inland areas of Southcentral. Coastal areas across Southcentral will expect to see some clouds.

Northern Alaska is expected to see several rounds of heavy rainfall through the weekend. This will fall from the Brooks Range toward the North Slope area. The National Weather Service says, “Rivers and streams will likely rise above typical levels for this time of year.”

NWS does not expect flooding to occur but says residents with items near river and stream banks should monitor the water levels.

