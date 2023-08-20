August weekend provides mix of Alaska weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clouds and sunshine will continue through Sunday.

Overcast conditions are possible along the North Gulf Coast.

Rain will remain the forecast for the Interior, Arctic Coast and the Northwest Coast of Alaska as a major low pressure system in the Arctic continues to generate associated fronts through the area.

Meanwhile, the Aleutians and the Southeast Pandhandle will share the same forecast with clouds and sunshine Sunday.

