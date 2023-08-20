Double homicide investigation underway in Dillingham

KTUU's 70 years of broadcasting
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 1:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLINGHAM, Alaska (KTUU) - Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people in Dillingham reported to law enforcement Saturday as a double homicide.

According to the Alaska State Troopers, police received a call at 10 a.m. Saturday after two deceased adults were found inside a residence near the airport.

The Dillingham Police Department and Troopers secured the scene and determined the deaths were “suspicious.”

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation assumed responsibility for the investigation at the request of Dillingham police.

The bodies were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

Additional information will be released as the investigation unfolds.

Tips can be reported to Troopers at 907-352-5401, through the AKTips smartphone app, or at dps.alaska.gov/tips.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The United States Navy will christen DDG-128 the USS Ted Stevens on Aug. 19.
USS Ted Stevens will be ‘most powerful’ warship in the world
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovesepian (37)
Missing Tennessee hikers found near Chena Hot Springs Resort
The Alaska State Fair runs Friday, Aug. 18 through Monday, Sep. 4 and will be closed on...
The wait is over as the Alaska State Fair prepares to open gates Friday
USS Ted Stevens christened at Ingalls Shipbuilding Pascagoula, MS
Newest Navy destroyer USS Ted Stevens christened in Mississippi
Tsunami evacuation route sign in Whittier, Alaska
The Risk Defined: What to do when you get a tsunami warning — even in Anchorage

Latest News

The destroyer known as DDG 128 has now been christened the USS Ted Stevens.
Christening of the USS Ted Stevens
Lily Becker, Catherine Ann Stevens, and Susan Stevens Covich prepare to smash bottles of...
USS Ted Stevens sponsors proud to continue family legacy of service
August weekend provides mix of Alaska weather
August weekend provides mix of Alaska weather
The latest digital headlines from Alaska's News Source.
FastCast for Aug. 19, 2023