Double homicide investigation underway in Dillingham

DILLINGHAM, Alaska (KTUU) - Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people in Dillingham reported to law enforcement Saturday as a double homicide.

According to the Alaska State Troopers, police received a call at 10 a.m. Saturday after two deceased adults were found inside a residence near the airport.

The Dillingham Police Department and Troopers secured the scene and determined the deaths were “suspicious.”

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation assumed responsibility for the investigation at the request of Dillingham police.

The bodies were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

Additional information will be released as the investigation unfolds.

Tips can be reported to Troopers at 907-352-5401, through the AKTips smartphone app, or at dps.alaska.gov/tips.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.