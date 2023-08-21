Decades-long best friends celebrate their 100th birthdays together

Alice and Ranna have been best friends since the 1940s. (SOURCE: KPHO)
By Tianna Morimoto and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - The party of the century took place for two women who recently turned 100 in Arizona on Sunday.

Dozens of friends and family of Alice and Ranna flew to Sun City from around the country for the celebration.

Alice turned 100 on Sunday, while Ranna hits the milestone in January. The two have been best friends since the 1940s. They have seen a lot in their decades of friendship and have many memories together.

Although Alice may be 100 years old now, she said she doesn’t feel much different from when she was 99.

“There’s no change. I still sleep, I still eat, I eat a lot,” she said. “But the big change is I don’t run around or do very much.”

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers patch
Dillingham double homicide investigation underway
The United States Navy will christen DDG-128 the USS Ted Stevens on Aug. 19.
USS Ted Stevens will be ‘most powerful’ warship in the world
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovesepian (37)
Missing Tennessee hikers found near Chena Hot Springs Resort
Alaska State Troopers badge
Suspect, victims identified in Dillingham double homicide
USS Ted Stevens christened at Ingalls Shipbuilding Pascagoula, MS
Newest Navy destroyer USS Ted Stevens christened in Mississippi

Latest News

Suspect, victims identified in Dillingham double homicide
Suspect, victims identified in Dillingham double homicide
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Harbaugh informs team he will serve 3-game suspension for NCAA violations, AP sources say
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council with...
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slams Facebook for blocking Canada wildfire news
FILE - A three-judge panel lifted the ruling that had temporarily blocked the state from...
Alabama can enforce ban on puberty blockers and hormones for transgender children, court says
FILE - The son, left, and daughter, back right, of Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph...
Dentist convicted of killing wife on African safari given life sentence and over $15M in penalty