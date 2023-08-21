Late-start Mondays begin in Anchorage schools

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District on Monday began implementing one-hour late starts for elementary and middle schools as it launches “PLC Mondays,” which stands for Professional Learning Communities. It’s a district-wide effort to give teachers a weekly time to plan together in hopes of improving the educational experience for students.

But for parents, starting school an hour later may take some adjustments.

“The late-start Monday has really kind of messed things up, we are really juggling schedules and just attempting to make the best of it,” said Moria Rogers, a mom with four children in four different district schools.

But others said the change didn’t seem like a big sacrifice, especially if they were able to drop their kids off at the regular time.

School bus pick-up times in the mornings are also an hour later for all grade levels on Mondays, and the district said there were no major issues with transportation on the first day. Parents were able to drop their students off at regular times because school buildings were open, and support staff helped supervise students before classes began.

On Monday, the district reported nearly 1,400 elementary students had been dropped off at the regular time, a figure that includes children enrolled in before-school programs. In total, a little over 19,000 elementary students attended school.

Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt said the district would analyze the numbers to see which schools might need more support. He said staff from district headquarters, himself included, would be helping in elementary schools for at least the next month. He said the district will continue to make adjustments as needed in the coming days to make sure things run smoothly.

