Sunshine to start, rain returns by midweek

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:37 AM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Around Southcentral, the week starts the way the weekend ended, with mostly sunny skies. A few clouds are likely through the morning but the sunshine will appear and warm things up. Highs around Anchorage will hit the mid-60s. Palmer could see a daytime temperature near 70 degrees.

A new system swings into Southwest on Wednesday bringing more rain. That system will slide into Southcentral on Thursday bringing rain and cooler temperatures.

Another sunny day for Southeast on Monday. Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s for daytime highs. The water levels in the Mendenhall River are rising again but the National Weather Service does not expect it to reach flood stage.

More rain to start the day across the Interior but look for that rain to diminish by the afternoon. Another system is expected to move across northern Alaska starting Tuesday. Expect some rain and high winds by Tuesday night. Utqiagvik is looking at wind gusts to near 55 mph.

