Wisconsin man dies after falling overboard from fishing charter near Juneau

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wisconsin man is dead after falling overboard from a sport fishing charter boat near Juneau, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

Troopers say at 12 p.m. Sunday they received a report of a sport fishing charter vessel passenger receiving CPR after falling overboard in Admiralty Island’s Barlow Cove.

Investigation showed 68-year-old Theodore Short was walking from the stern to the bow when he fell into the water. The crew tried to save Short by throwing him a life ring but the Osseo, Wisconsin, man was unresponsive once he arrived at the boat’s swim step.

The crew continued CPR until they arrived at Statter Harbor in Auke Bay, where they were met by Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Capital City Fire Rescue.

Short was taken to the hospital with another one of the boat’s passengers who was injured in the process of bringing Short back onboard. Short was ultimately declared deceased at the hospital.

Next-of-kin notification procedures are complete; Short’s remains were released to his family.

