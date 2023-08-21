Wisconsin man dies after falling overboard from fishing charter near Juneau

Morning FastCast Aug. 21, 2023
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wisconsin man is dead after falling overboard from a sport fishing charter boat near Juneau, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

Troopers say at 12 p.m. Sunday they received a report of a sport fishing charter vessel passenger receiving CPR after falling overboard in Admiralty Island’s Barlow Cove.

Investigation showed 68-year-old Theodore Short was walking from the stern to the bow when he fell into the water. The crew tried to save Short by throwing him a life ring but the Osseo, Wisconsin, man was unresponsive once he arrived at the boat’s swim step.

The crew continued CPR until they arrived at Statter Harbor in Auke Bay, where they were met by Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Capital City Fire Rescue.

Short was taken to the hospital with another one of the boat’s passengers who was injured in the process of bringing Short back onboard. Short was ultimately declared deceased at the hospital.

Next-of-kin notification procedures are complete; Short’s remains were released to his family.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers patch
Dillingham double homicide investigation underway
The United States Navy will christen DDG-128 the USS Ted Stevens on Aug. 19.
USS Ted Stevens will be ‘most powerful’ warship in the world
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovesepian (37)
Missing Tennessee hikers found near Chena Hot Springs Resort
Alaska State Troopers badge
Suspect, victims identified in Dillingham double homicide
USS Ted Stevens christened at Ingalls Shipbuilding Pascagoula, MS
Newest Navy destroyer USS Ted Stevens christened in Mississippi

Latest News

Suspect, victims identified in Dillingham double homicide
Suspect, victims identified in Dillingham double homicide
MGN image.
Federal infrastructure grants will remove, replace and restore culverts in multiple Alaska communities
MGN photo.
Building an emergency kit? Check out the basics recommended by Ready.gov
Alaska State Troopers badge
Suspect, victims identified in Dillingham double homicide