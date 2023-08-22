Bering Sea fishing vessel fatality due to ammonia exposure, Coast Guard says

FastCast morning digital headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNALASKA, Alaska (KTUU) - A crewmember died after being exposed to toxic levels of ammonia aboard a fishing boat in the Bering Sea, according to officials with the U.S. Coast Guard.

The man, who hasn’t been identified yet, was found unresponsive around 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 18 while working on the fishing vessel Northern Eagle in the Bering Sea. A Coast Guard spokesperson said the man was working “in a space of the vessel that had filled with dangerous levels of ammonia.”

Coast Guard responders received the call from the Northern Eagle around 4 a.m. on Friday — over three hours after the man was found — using mobile satellite communications. The vessel crew reported that they were already en route to Dutch Harbor in search of emergency care.

The boat reached Dutch Harbor at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, where the crewmember was treated by emergency personnel with the Unalaska Fire Department, but was ultimately pronounced dead later that morning, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said a joint investigation is currently underway between Alaska State Troopers, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Enforcement and Coast Guard teams.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
Suspect, victims identified in Dillingham double homicide
The United States Navy will christen DDG-128 the USS Ted Stevens on Aug. 19.
USS Ted Stevens will be ‘most powerful’ warship in the world
Alaska State Troopers patch
Wisconsin man dies after falling overboard from fishing charter near Juneau
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovesepian (37)
Missing Tennessee hikers found near Chena Hot Springs Resort
Alaska State Troopers patch
Dillingham double homicide investigation underway

Latest News

AmeriCorps to focus on rural Alaska
AmeriCorps to focus on rural Alaska
Afternoon FastCast Aug. 22, 2023
Afternoon FastCast Aug. 22, 2023
FastCast morning digital headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
Morning FastCast Aug. 22, 2023
Anna Brown Ehlers receiving her honorary doctorate of Fine Arts from the University of...
Chilkat weaver Anna Brown Ehlers recognized for her contribution to her community and culture