Chilkat weaver Anna Brown Ehlers recognized for her contribution to her community and culture

Chilkat weaver Anna Brown Ehlers recognized for her contribution to her community and culture
By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:42 AM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Anna Brown Ehlers was born and raised in Juneau, and both of her parents are from Klukwan, Alaska, in the heart of the Chilkat Valley.

From a very young age, she was intrigued with Chilkat weaving. Ehlers said she was four years old the first time she saw a Chilkat blanket worn by her uncle Roy and from that moment wanted to make Chilkat blankets.

Determined to master how to make one, she started learning from other Chilkat blanket weavers, including one of the most celebrated Chilkat weavers in recent memory.

“I ended up working with Jennie Thlunaut, who was 92 at the time, and she was best friends with my dad’s brother,” Ehlers said. “So I saw her weaving when I was a child, she would stay at my grandmother’s house when she came down to Juneau so I was always intrigued with it.”

Chilkat weaving is a traditional ancient art form indigenous to the Native people of Southeast Alaska. One of the most complex weaving styles, it requires mountain goat wool and yellow cedar bark, which is collected in the springtime.

“It takes about four to five months to prepare the yellow cedar bark and spin it with a mountain goat wool, and then about a year to weave the blanket,” Ehlers said.

She’s spent more than 30 years perfecting her craft, taught hundreds of people the art of Chilkat weaving, and received numerous awards; one being in May 2023 when she was recognized by the University of Southeast with an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
Suspect, victims identified in Dillingham double homicide
The United States Navy will christen DDG-128 the USS Ted Stevens on Aug. 19.
USS Ted Stevens will be ‘most powerful’ warship in the world
Alaska State Troopers patch
Wisconsin man dies after falling overboard from fishing charter near Juneau
Alaska State Troopers patch
Dillingham double homicide investigation underway
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovesepian (37)
Missing Tennessee hikers found near Chena Hot Springs Resort

Latest News

FastCast morning digital headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
Morning FastCast Aug. 22, 2023
Sunshine before the rain
Chilkat weaver Anna Brown Ehlers recognized for her contribution to her community and culture
Chilkat weaver Anna Brown Ehlers recognized for her contribution to her community and culture
Home and trees fall into the Mendenhall River in Juneau, Alaska (Courtesy Kiersten Browne)
United Way helping coordinate Juneau flood relief efforts