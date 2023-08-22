Denali National Park suspends recovery effort for 2 crash victims, downed aircraft

HEALY, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Park Service announced on Monday it was suspending recovery efforts for two men who died earlier this month in a plane crash in Denali National Park & Preserve.

Pilot Jason Tucker, 45, of Wasilla, and passenger Nicolas Blace, 44, of Chugiak, both died Aug. 9 after their Piper PA-18 aircraft crashed to the north of the Yentna River’s West Fork.

A crew from the Alaska Air National Guard Rescue Coordination Center made the first attempt to reach the crash site but was forced to return to its base due to weather. Another flight the day after the crash located the wreckage in a narrow ravine, but the steep surrounding terrain prevented a landing at the site. Upon observing the wreckage, it was determined the crash was not survivable.

“With great empathy for the families of the deceased pilot and hunter,” said Brooke Merrell, Denali Park superintendent, in a press release Monday, “we have made the difficult determination not to attempt a recovery effort at this time. The steep terrain at the accident site would make a recovery operation too dangerous to further risk the lives of rangers.”

NPS says they’ve made at least seven trips near the crash site since the crash that killed Tucker and Blace. In the past week alone, NPS rangers have made five trips to the site.

Officials came to Monday’s decision after working with TEMSCO helicopter pilots to test out the feasibility of lifting the downed aircraft out of the ravine using a mechanical grabber at the end of a 450-foot-long line.

“The conditions are just too unpredictable with how narrow that ravine is and [we’re] not sure how much of the plane it would pick to safely get it out of there and not risk harm to the pilot and the mountaineering rangers,” NPS spokesperson Sharon Stiteler said in an interview.

NPS also considered having rangers repel down the side of multiple gullies or down a 460-foot-long short-haul line to reach the crash site. But the combination of the ravine’s narrow width, lack of shoreline on the tributary of the Yentna River and loose rock lining the ravine made each mission too dangerous to carry out.

“Once we actually started getting photographs of where he was, where the crash was, then it started to become real that, ‘Now, I understand what you mean by a non-survivable accident,’” said James Tucker, the younger brother of Jason Tucker.

Tucker described the location of the crash site as ”the worst possible place you could have gone down” but remains hopeful that a recovery effort will be able to be done in the future.

“If and when environmental conditions change, such as lower water volume or a frozen river allows access on foot, we will consider a recovery at that time,” Denali’s Chief Ranger Jordan Neumann said via press release.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.