Dr. Ben Carson visits with Alaska youth, amid controversy

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Neurosurgeon and former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson spoke to Southcentral Alaska youth Monday amid some controversy surrounding his visit.

On Monday morning, Gov. Mike Dunleavy accompanied Carson on his visit to Iditarod Elementary School in Wasilla to speak to more than 400 students. Dunleavy, who called Carson the “embodiment of the American dream,” later accompanied the former presidential candidate to the Mountain View Community Center where Carson spoke to students, parents and teachers of the Mountain View community.

“I’m actually glad it worked out the way it did here. I was going to be speaking at a different school and there were some people who were kind of negative about that and so I ended up here,” Carson said. “Which is really fantastic because look at you guys, you are the future of Alaska, the future of America and you can do virtually anything.”

Conservative blogs reported that the Anchorage School District canceled an invitation for Carson to speak at Mountain View Elementary School.

ASD officials said in a statement that ASD Superintendent Dr. Jharrett Bryantt told school board members he “respectfully declined” the invitation to have Carson speak, but “no one was banned. Nothing was cancelled because nothing was scheduled.”

In a statement, Anchorage School Board President Margo Bellamy said, “It is regretful that so much misinformation is surrounding the superintendent’s decision to decline hosting Dr. Carson. The invitation fell on the third day of the new school year and on the same day that we are launching a new districtwide initiative, PLC Mondays. Timing, logistics, and a need to focus on our students were the only considerations.”

Back at Mountain View, Carson described his upcoming, detailing a point in time when he was an elementary student who did not believe in himself. At that age, the only person that believed in him was his mom, who pushed him to read books at an early age, even though she could not read herself.

“I began to realize that the person who has the most to do with what happens to you in life is you, it’s not somebody else,” Carson said. “And once I made that determination, I just stopped listening to all the negative people. There were so many people always saying you’re a victim, you can’t do that, the system is stacked against you ... and I started thinking more about what you can do, not what you can’t do.”

Within the space of a year, Carson went from being at the bottom of the class to being at the top of his class and went on to go to college and to medical school.

Several parents expressed that they were happy their kids got the experience to hear about Carson’s story and what motivated him to persevere.

“I’m so thankful that my kids go to hear that, like, you can succeed, you just have to be willing to put in the work,” said Kianna Mallett, a parent of two children who attend Mountain View Elementary School.

“It was amazing because he really connected with the children, I thought, just really well,” said Judy Fulp, the grandmother of a student who attends Mountain View Elementary. “He talks rather softly and so you have to be quiet and listen and they were so respectful and they really listened.”

While Carson was at the community center, he joined his wife in a reading of his children’s book, “Why America Matters,” and watched an educational show with students. Carson is the founder of the Little Patriots Program, an outreach of Carson’s American Cornerstone Institute.

Before he left, he reminded students to think big.

“If we do that, guess what we will have? We will have one nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all,” Carson said.

Carson is scheduled to speak at the Anchorage Republican Women’s Club Tuesday. Governor Dunleavy and Mayor Dave Bronson are listed as special guests.

