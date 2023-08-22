Rain and wind sweep across the north coast, sunshine develops to the south

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:39 AM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A system is moving through northern Alaska on Tuesday bringing rain, highs winds and localized high water. Some areas along the northern Arctic Coast will see gusty winds starting late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Winds expected to reach near 55 mph. Water levels will rise 1 to 1.5 feet above normal high tide. The winds and water levels will gradually drop through Wednesday afternoon.

Southcentral will see another day of sunshine...after some morning clouds. Many areas will start the day with cloudy skies but end the day with mostly clear. Anchorage will see a high near 64 with the upper 60s expected for the Mat-Su.

Another sunny day for Southeast Alaska with temperatures again mainly in the upper 60s to the low 70s.

Rain is expected to move into Southwest areas on Wednesday and spread into Southcentral by Thursday.

