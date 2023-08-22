Troopers investigating shooting death of Alakanuk man

ALAKANUK, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is dead after a reported shooting in the town of Alakanuk in Western Alaska, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers said in a dispatch that authorities received a report of a shooting in the early hours of Tuesday morning, just past 1 a.m., according to AST.

Troopers said an altercation at a residence led to the shooting but were not able to provide details beyond that, only saying that the investigation is active and ongoing and more updates can be expected.

Troopers from Emmonak were called to the area after the initial report.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

