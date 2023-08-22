United Way helping coordinate Juneau flood relief efforts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The United Way of Southeast Alaska is helping those displaced by flooding in Juneau earlier this month after a glacial dam outburst condemned multiple homes and pulled several houses into the Mendenhall River.

An online form has been established to identify disaster relief needs as well as what’s needed with donations and volunteer labor. Information will be gathered and used by Alaska voluntary organizations active in disasters.

Request assistance: https://unitedwayseak.org/form/juneauflood

Offer of volunteer support: https://unitedwayseak.org/form/juneauflood

