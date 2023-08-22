Unseasonably warm, dry weather holds for Southcentral and Southeast Alaska

Mostly sunny and dry contiions likely through mid-week.
Anchorage's 7-day forecast for the week of August 21st.
Anchorage's 7-day forecast for the week of August 21st.(Melissa Frey)
By Melissa Frey
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday was the fifth dry day in a row in Anchorage, with temperatures at or above 65° for the last four. If you spent any time in Southcentral last August, you know this is quite a change.

August is on average Anchorage’s second wettest month of the year, only behind September. That has not been the case in 2023 so far with June and July bringing in the third wettest start to a Summer on record.

Storm-free conditions will keep both Southcentral and Southeast dry and in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s through mid-week.

Starting Thursday, the jet stream will return to Southcentral, ushering in a series of storms. Expect showers Thursday, followed by rain most of Friday with showers likely again on Saturday through Sunday morning. As these storms roll through, temperatures will fall to the low 60s.

Let us know how you’re enjoying the late summer sunshine! Share your weather photos here.

-Melissa Frey, Chief Meteorologist

