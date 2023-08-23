AG Garland, Sen. Murkowski to meet with Alaska Native organizations in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, met with Alaskan Native leaders, local and state law enforcement, Tuesday, for a roundtable discussion at the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium.

Murkowski met with Garland months ago addressing issues related to public safety in remote and rural areas of Alaska, Murkowski said. They addressed domestic violence concerns and Alaska’s role in establishing tribal courts.

“I encouraged him to come and see first-hand some of the challenges that we have in rural villages, in Native villages where there really is little to no law enforcement presence and what that means specifically,” Murkowski said.

Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr made a similar trip to Alaska in 2019 and declared a law enforcement emergency in rural Alaska under the Emergency Assistance Program, making $10 million in immediate funding, at the time, to support police in Alaska Native villages and resources to support child advocacy centers in rural Alaska.

“He declared a public safety state of emergency, directed significant federal funds and those impressions remain within an individual and Attorney General Garland assured me that he had been told of the many challenges but he wanted to see for himself so these conversations are going to be very important,” Murkowski said.

Garland’s meeting at the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium is expected to address similar issues that Barr’s visit did, including law enforcement, domestic violence and health concerns in rural areas and villages of Alaska.

“It’s one thing to be in Anchorage and to have others come in and share the story, share the situations,” Murkowski said. “It’s another thing to fly out and to be in a community where you realize that if the weather shuts in and there is no way that Troopers can get into the village, no way that outside law enforcement can come in and you have a situation where the community is effectively in lockdown or if you have somebody who is a threat, and yet no way to get reinforcements. No way to get help in and out, what it really means.”

Garland was unable to visit Huslia for a roundtable discussion with Alaska Native village chiefs earlier in the day due to weather but visited Galena instead.

