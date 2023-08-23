American Red Cross of Alaska sends first volunteer to Maui following wildfires

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Asapi Marian Green hopped on an Alaska Airlines flight Tuesday afternoon to Maui to help after the devastating wildfires scoured the island.

“It’s heartbreaking to see people that are in disaster areas. So that’s where my empathy is,” Green said. “And Red Cross fits that for me.”

Green is the first volunteer from the state that the American Red Cross of Alaska is sending over to help. Green will be joining 380 other volunteers from the Red Cross.

“We anticipate there will be more AK volunteers deploying (we may even have someone leaving tomorrow to help with disaster mental health). We don’t have an exact number on how many people will be deployed through the entire disaster response. That is all dependent on their needs.,” Taylar Sausen, the regional communications director for the American Red Cross of Alaska, wrote in an email.

While in Maui, Green said, she will most likely be working in the shelters, as the Red Cross starts transitioning clients out to hotels and other accommodations that are available.

This will be Green’s fourth deployment through the Red Cross since joining in 2017. She has also assisted in hurricane relief in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Helping others is a calling for Green.

“I worked in a helping profession. I have a degree. I have training, experience in that,” Green said. “Maybe it’s the way I was born. Have empathy for other people. And maybe it’s become my grandmother, my dad’s mother, was midwife. A midwife. So maybe it’s generic.”

But her deployment in Maui hits a little closer to home for Green. As an Alaska Native from St. Lawrence Island, she wants to represent and has a special place of empathy in her heart for other Native communities.

“We have similarities — us tribal people. We are connected to our lands. I want to say that Alaska Natives also care. Native Americans care. I want to represent,” Green said.

Green is set to return to Alaska on Sept. 11.

