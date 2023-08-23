Anchorage Assembly votes down navigation center project

By Steve Kirch
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Anchorage Assembly voted down one of Mayor Dave Bronson’s key priorities since taking office on Tuesday. The Assembly voted against a resolution to fund the proposed shelter and navigation center at Tudor Avenue and Elmore Road, by a vote of 3-9.

A resolution was introduced back in June to appropriate $11.1 million to fund the construction of the center, but the Assembly waited to take action on the resolution until Bronson’s administration could identify possible funding sources for the project. The administration presented an updated capital budget and a list of potential fund sources at a work session on Friday.

At the work session, Director of Community Development Lance Wilbur said the cost of constructing the facility will fall around $11.4 million — $12.4 million if constructed during the winter — but those figures didn’t include purchasing of equipment or furnishing. Furnishings are estimated to be around $400,000.

At the Assembly meeting Tuesday night, assembly member Felix Rivera echoed that information by saying, “The funds identified by the administration, which don’t even cover 100% of the capital costs, would devastate our public health and safety investments.”

Other assembly members expressed concern that the administration still does not have a plan to fund the operation of the facility or staff it. The resolution estimates the annual operating cost for the facility to be around $6 million, but Rivera disputes that figure, saying it’s closer to $8 million.

Assembly members Chris Constant, Meg Zaletel and Daniel Volland didn’t like that the funding sources identified would divert funding away from services that the Assembly promised to fund.

Constant said the proposal would take, “funding away from critical municipal services, including wildfire mitigation.” Volland said it makes him wonder what funds the administration has held back to meet the needs of this project.

Assembly members Scott Myers, Kevin Cross, and Randy Sulte voted in favor of the resolution.

Sulte said Anchorage needs shelter as a stop-gap measure until more affordable housing can come online. He also said he didn’t see the shelter as a long-term solution but a short-term solution.

Following the vote, assembly members Anna Brawley, Constant and Rivera introduced a resolution to appropriate some of the potential funds identified by the administration to fund the municipality’s 2023-2024 Emergency Cold Weather Sheltering plan.

A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for the Sept. 12 Regular Assembly meeting.

