Anchorage police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

Aug. 22, 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are searching for a shooting suspect who is considered “armed and dangerous,” according to a news release.

Just after 8 p.m. on Monday, Anchorage police were called to the 2400 block of McRae Road on a report of a shooting.

Officers were told that 53-year-old Bobby R. Dupree got into a disagreement with a man he is related to outside the man’s home, during which he shot the man in the upper body.

Bobby R. Dupree
Bobby R. Dupree(Anchorage Police Department)

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said Dupree was gone by the time they arrived at the scene.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Dupree for second-degree assault and third-degree misconduct involving a weapon. Police said Dupree is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 215 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Dupree or knows his location is asked to call police at 907-786-8900 or visit the Anchorage Crime Stoppers website.

Police said Dupree is also wanted on four existing felony warrants.

