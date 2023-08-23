Anchorage police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are searching for a shooting suspect who is considered “armed and dangerous,” according to a news release.
Just after 8 p.m. on Monday, Anchorage police were called to the 2400 block of McRae Road on a report of a shooting.
Officers were told that 53-year-old Bobby R. Dupree got into a disagreement with a man he is related to outside the man’s home, during which he shot the man in the upper body.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
Police said Dupree was gone by the time they arrived at the scene.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Dupree for second-degree assault and third-degree misconduct involving a weapon. Police said Dupree is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 215 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees Dupree or knows his location is asked to call police at 907-786-8900 or visit the Anchorage Crime Stoppers website.
Police said Dupree is also wanted on four existing felony warrants.
