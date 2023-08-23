ASD superintendent says conversation around school closures will continue this year

FastCast morning digital headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage School District Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt took some Anchorage residents by surprise last fall when he recommended closing six Anchorage elementary schools.

In the end, only Abbott Loop Elementary actually closed, but Bryantt said there is a need to keep the conversation going.

“I don’t anticipate releasing names of schools in October like I did last year,” Bryantt said. “But when I zoom out and look at 10-year enrollment trends for ASD, we are serving thousands of fewer students.”

According to the district website, ASD currently has approximately 5,000 fewer students than were enrolled a decade ago. As a result, about 18 schools are currently operating at less than 65% capacity.

Last year: Emotions run high at first ASD town hall for possible school closures

Bryantt said students at schools that are operating at less than capacity often don’t have access to the full range of services the district offers to bigger schools, which is a major reason he thinks consolidation is important. But he admits the initial plan to close six schools didn’t sit well with the public.

“I received a lot of great feedback from the community about how we could have improved the process, how we could have engaged the community better, and how there can be more transparency in how we select a school that’s up for closure,” he said.

Bryantt said the decision to close schools isn’t entirely up to him but will be in collaboration with the Anchorage School Board and the community. He said conversations about school closures will likely start sometime after February.

Find more stories on education and school issues at Alaska's News Source

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby R. Dupree
Anchorage police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect
The United States Navy will christen DDG-128 the USS Ted Stevens on Aug. 19.
USS Ted Stevens will be ‘most powerful’ warship in the world
file
Dr. Ben Carson visits with Alaska youth amid controversy
Alaska State Troopers badge
Suspect, victims identified in Dillingham double homicide
The crash site of a Piper PA-18 aircraft is seen at the bottom of a steep ravine on the Yentna...
Denali National Park suspends recovery effort for 2 crash victims, downed aircraft

Latest News

FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Russian agency says mercenary leader Prigozhin was aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors
The recently constructed Houston High School's water system has tested positive for a chemical...
Chemical found in Houston High School’s water system
Alaska State Troopers patch
Iowa man drowns while attempting to save son in Lake Clark waterfall
An Anchorage Superior Court judge on Monday handed down sentences for two men convicted of...
2 sentenced for 2017 murder of East Anchorage student