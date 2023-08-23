Athletes of the Week: Young motorheads Flowers and Johnson take on 3 races in 3 states in 7 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Young motorheads Wyatt Flowers, 12, and Isaiah Johnson, 11, were born with the need for speed.

Often seen making left turns in their Bandoleros at the Alaska Raceway Park, where Flowers sits atop the standings in first and with Johnson in third, these Bando Bros brought their motors beyond state borders. The duo competed in three races in three states in seven days; the Findlay Stateline Speedway in Post Falls, Idaho; the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval in Douglas County, Washington; and the Alaska Raceway Park in Palmer.

Flowers took first in all three races and hopes to see more drivers his age get behind the wheel.

“If you want to try it, don’t be scared about it ... you can talk to me, you can talk to any of these drivers and they’ll help you out,” Wyatt said. “It’s a learning process but you’ll get the hang of it.”

While there are wins, losses, crashes and burnouts along the way, it is the simple things that bring them back to the track.

”My favorite part about racing is just driving the car and having fun,” Isaiah said. ”I come here to race and make new friends and help people.”

Watch the video above for the full story, while the Alaska Raceway Park schedule can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.