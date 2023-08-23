Chemical found in Houston High School’s water system

HOUSTON, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District welcomed valley students back into the classroom last Tuesday, including high schoolers at the brand new Houston High School north of Wasilla.

Despite the new facility, however, water testing done prior to the first day of school showed elevated levels of tetrachloroethylene, a chemical commonly used in dry cleaning and metal degreasing solutions according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The district’s deputy superintendent Katherine Gardner spoke on the contamination during the Aug. 16 regular school board meeting, only after school board member Ted Swanson inquired about it during the Superintendent Update.

“We are aware and we are coordinating but this is still something that the borough is supporting and working through with us and generally has responsibility [for],” Gardner said. “I don’t say that to point fingers in any way but just to remember that this is a little different situation than an existing building that we’ve had responsibilities for operating over a period of time.”

The new high school was built after the 2018 earthquake damaged what was then Houston Middle School, forcing both middle and high school students to operate out of the former Houston High School building for the last five years. The district chose to designate the still-functional high school building as its new middle school and build the new high school from the ground up.

Gardner explained that the facility is still under warranty with the construction company and sub-contractors that built it, and that the district is still working with the builders as well as the borough to identify the source of the contamination.

According to Gardner, the district’s water test results came back the Monday before school started and showed tetrachloroethylene levels “just above the allowable limit.”

“Immediately — as a precaution — we went in and made sure that we covered all the water fountains, we sent notifications, we provided bottled water to make sure that people were not drinking, washing hands with, or coming into contact with the water.”

According to the CDC, tetrachloroethylene exposure can cause irritation to the eyes, skin, nose, throat, and respiratory system. The chemical is also potentially carcinogenic and may cause damage to the liver depending on the level of exposure.

MSBSD’s chief communication officer Jillian Morrissey shared correspondence sent to school members Tuesday that stated the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation recommended the water system be flushed after test results in June showed contamination. Further testing in July led to the system being flushed a second time before the most recent test results came back just before the start of school.

“This result showed a single interior test site was still just above the recommended action level. Out of an abundance of caution, all involved agencies recommended additional system flushing and testing to insure the contaminant is completely out of the system before we open it up,” the statement to school board members read.

Morrissey said the next test results are expected to come back this Friday, and that the district “will continue testing beyond the ADEC’s recommendations to ensure appropriate levels are not only achieved but maintained.”

