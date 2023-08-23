Iowa man drowns while attempting to save son in Lake Clark waterfall

FastCast morning digital headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALSWORTH, Alaska (KTUU) - An Iowa man drowned Saturday after being pulled downriver by strong currents while trying to save his adult son.

Authorities say 47-year-old Matthew Burns of Keokuk, Iowa, was found dead at the mouth of the Tanalian River on Lake Clark, near the town of Port Alsworth.

Officials with Lake Clark National Park and Preserve said in a press release that Burns had gone swimming with his 21-year-old son below the Tanalian Falls further upriver on Aug. 19 when the incident occurred.

Alaska State Troopers, who also responded to the scene, said in a dispatch that the son was pulled into the water by the current and Burns went in after him to save him. Ultimately, troopers say, the son was able to escape but Burns was swept away, resulting in a search operation.

Park officials said local volunteers from Port Alsworth found the body near the mouth of the river and tried reviving Burns with CPR before park rangers arrived, but those resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Burns’ body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office and park officials said no foul play was suspected. The park also extended its “deepest condolences to the family and friends affected by this event.”

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby R. Dupree
Anchorage police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect
The United States Navy will christen DDG-128 the USS Ted Stevens on Aug. 19.
USS Ted Stevens will be ‘most powerful’ warship in the world
file
Dr. Ben Carson visits with Alaska youth amid controversy
Alaska State Troopers badge
Suspect, victims identified in Dillingham double homicide
The crash site of a Piper PA-18 aircraft is seen at the bottom of a steep ravine on the Yentna...
Denali National Park suspends recovery effort for 2 crash victims, downed aircraft

Latest News

FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Russian agency says mercenary leader Prigozhin was aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors
The recently constructed Houston High School's water system has tested positive for a chemical...
Chemical found in Houston High School’s water system
An Anchorage Superior Court judge on Monday handed down sentences for two men convicted of...
2 sentenced for 2017 murder of East Anchorage student
Anchorage Assembly votes down navigation center project
Anchorage Assembly votes down navigation center project