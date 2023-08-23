Iowa man drowns while attempting to save son in Lake Clark waterfall

PORT ALSWORTH, Alaska (KTUU) - An Iowa man drowned Saturday after being pulled downriver by strong currents while trying to save his adult son.

Authorities say 47-year-old Matthew Burns of Keokuk, Iowa, was found dead at the mouth of the Tanalian River on Lake Clark, near the town of Port Alsworth.

Officials with Lake Clark National Park and Preserve said in a press release that Burns had gone swimming with his 21-year-old son below the Tanalian Falls further upriver on Aug. 19 when the incident occurred.

Alaska State Troopers, who also responded to the scene, said in a dispatch that the son was pulled into the water by the current and Burns went in after him to save him. Ultimately, troopers say, the son was able to escape but Burns was swept away, resulting in a search operation.

Park officials said local volunteers from Port Alsworth found the body near the mouth of the river and tried reviving Burns with CPR before park rangers arrived, but those resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Burns’ body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office and park officials said no foul play was suspected. The park also extended its “deepest condolences to the family and friends affected by this event.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.