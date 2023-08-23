Navigation center project, police body-worn cameras on Assembly agenda

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly will have a packed agenda on Tuesday night focusing on everything from body-worn cameras for Anchorage Police Department officers to affordable housing and homelessness.

The Assembly is looking to take action on a resolution introduced in June to appropriate $11.1 million to fund the construction of the Tudor and Elmore shelter and navigation services center.

At a recent work session, the Assembly requested Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration lay out a proposal identifying where funds could be pulled for the project’s construction. Chief of Staff Mario Bird listed several one-time funding sources.

Still, Assembly Chair Chris Constant expressed concern by saying the proposal would take funding away from critical municipal services, including wildfire mitigation.

Anchorage residents will await to see if the Assembly takes action on appropriating roughly $1.5 million from the voter-approved IT Systems Special Tax Levy Fund. Once approved, APD plans on utilizing the funds to purchase body-worn cameras.

Earlier this month, the Assembly voted to postpone awarding a roughly $6.5 million contract to AXON for body-worn cameras and surveillance equipment for the police department until funds are appropriated.

Additionally, Assembly members Daniel Volland and Meg Zaletel are prepared to present a proposal to replace an ordinance previously introduced before the Assembly aimed at tackling the lack of affordable housing by simplifying zoning codes.

The new ordinance will propose establishing five residential zones in Anchorage, excluding Girdwood and Chugiak/Eagle River communities. The previous ordinance sought to consolidate portions of the municipal code and create only two residential districts throughout the entire municipality.

